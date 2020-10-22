Election update

The town has received more than 6,200 absentee ballot requests as of Oct. 16, an increase of 688 ballots over last week’s count, according to Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak.

Some 3,600 absentee ballots have been returned, and the Town Clerk’s Office has registered 350 new voters since Oct. 1, Paraschak said.

Gorham voters can find more information regarding absentee voting, view sample ballots, access frequently asked questions and instructions for ranked choice voting, and view assigned polling places by street address on the Upcoming Election Information page at

gorham-me.org/townclerk/pages/state-presidential-election-and-annual-local-election.

Veterans’ Day ceremony canceled

The Nov. 11 Veterans’ Day Ceremony co-hosted by GoCAM and Baxter Memorial Library has been canceled. GoCAM will air the documentaries that have been produced in prior years, and it hopes to resume the tribute in 2021.

Fire drills reminder

Fire drills will be conducted at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., with employees, Gorham school staff and Gorham

High School students attending classes in the building.

The municipal center will be closed to the public during the drills. Drills are set for 10:55 a.m. on Thursday and 12:50 p.m. on

Monday, Oct. 26, and Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The Municipal Center will be temporarily closed for the duration of the drills. Business will resume about 10 minutes after the start of the drills.

Trick or trunk

LifeChurch in conjunction with the Gorham Police Department will host a drive-thru Trick or Trunk event from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Baxter Memorial Library parking lot, 75 South St.

Each child participating will be given a prepacked bag of candy and an opportunity to see all the decorated cars from the safety of his or her own vehicle. All participants will be required to stay inside their vehicles at all times.

To attend and learn important drive-thru entrance/exit details, register at lifechurchmaine.ccbchurch.com.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 24 that the U.S. public debt was $27,143,665,414,431.60.

