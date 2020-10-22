I called Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to express my concerns about the upcoming vote to seat Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the U.S. Supreme Court: installing on the high court a third lawyer for George W. Bush in the 2000 Bush v. Gore case just days before a presidential election. Chief Justice John Roberts was appointed by George W. Bush. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was appointed by the 2020 presidential candidate who explicitly threatened to fight election loss in the courts.

Installing Judge Barrett, who also argued to stop the recount of the 2000 presidential election and would also owe her SCOTUS seat to one of the 2020 presidential candidates just days before the 2020 election, looks like a brazen attempt to bypass the electorate (where, according to polls, a popular and Electoral College win each look unlikely) and go directly to a politically engineered SCOTUS for an election victory.

2020 hindsight is 2000.

Kelley McDaniel

Portland

