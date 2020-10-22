TOPSHAM — Ema Hawkes scored a pair of first-half goals – one set up by her sister, Hannah – and the Mt. Ararat girls soccer team blanked Morse 4-0 on Thursday.

Eliza Libby opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 24th minute. Amanda Pickens added a goal in the final minutes.

FREEPORT 7, GREELY 3: Rachel Wall had four goals, two in each half, to power seven unanswered goals for the Falcons (2-3) as they overcame a 3-0 deficit after the first 15 minutes of play, downing the Rangers (1-4) at Freeport.

Kathleen Carlson had a pair of goals and Shaylee O’Grady also scored as Greely took the early advantage.

Freshman Rosie Panenka countered with a pair of goals in the span of 8:00 for Freeport as they took a 4-3 lead to halftime.

