The Baltimore Ravens are not resting on their bye week.

The Ravens acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue for draft picks in a trade with Minnesota on Thursday, less than two months after the Vikings acquired the fifth-year pass rusher in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ngakoue is tied for fourth in the NFL with five sacks in six games, including two forced fumbles, but the Vikings entered their bye week with a 1-5 record and thus more incentive to focus on the future than stay competitive in 2020. The Vikings didn’t disclose specifics of the acquired draft selections. ESPN reported the Ravens will send a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.

“This was an opportunity that I felt would accomplish both the short and long term as we move forward, but these decisions aren’t easy to make,” Vikings GM Rick Spielman said.

Baltimore also plans to add wide receiver Dez Bryant to its practice squad, even though the eight-year NFL veteran hasn’t taken a snap since Week 17 of the 2017 regular season. Bryant must go through a workout and pass a physical before signing, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. He worked out with the Ravens during training camp in August but didn’t sign with the team.

Bryant, who turns 32 on Nov. 4, played his first eight NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, who cut him in April 2018. Midway through the regular season that followed, Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints but tore his Achilles’ tendon during practice just two days later and hasn’t played since, though he has said he would like to resume his career.

Only the New York Jets have averaged fewer passing yards per game this season than the Ravens. Bryant led the NFL in receiving yards in 2012, in touchdown catches in 2014 and average yards per reception in 2016.

GIANTS: The New York Giants activated veteran Sterling Shepard from injured reserve to shore up their receiving group for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shepard missed the past four games after suffering turf toe at Chicago on Sept. 27. He had eight receptions for 76 yards in the first two games.

BILL MATHIS, a versatile running back and an original member of the New York Jets franchise, has died. He was 81.

The team announced Mathis’ death Tuesday on Wednesday night. There was no cause of death given, but the team said Mathis had long been dealing with several health issues.

Mathis played his entire career in New York, joining the then-Titans in 1960 and helping the Jets win the Super Bowl in 1969 before retiring after the following season. He was the franchise’s first team MVP in 1961 and was selected an AFL All-Star in 1961 and ’63. Mathis rushed for 3,589 yards and 37 touchdowns in 10 seasons, and caught 149 passes for 1,775 yards and nine scores.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »