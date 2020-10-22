Barbara S. Lebel 1925 – 2020 BATH – Barbara S. Lebel, 94, died peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020. She was born in Rumford on Dec. 22, 1925. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond; sisters, Ruth Smith and Dorothy Collins, stepbrother, Elliott Hodgdon; stepdaughter, Susan Leet; step-grandson, Todd Thompson; and nephews, David Smith and Edward Collins. Barbara is survived by nieces, Rebecca (Robert) Olsen, Elizabeth (Jon) Macomber, Diane (Sumner) Field; step-granddaughter, Patti Thompson; 12 great-nieces and nephews; nine great-great-nieces and nephews; two step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren; as well as many close cousins; dear friends and compassionate caretakers. Barbara was an accomplished pianist and organist, beginning lessons at the age of 9.After graduating from Mexico High School, she continued her musical studies for four years in Boston, where she once played for the renowned former conductor of the Boston Pops, Arthur Fiedler. Throughout her life she gave lessons, played the organ at several area churches, and was the center of many parties and holiday sing-a-longs. For nearly 70 years, Barbara called Bath home. She and Ray were long-time employees of Bath Iron Works and were strong believers that “Bath-Built is Best Built.” They lived on the Kennebec River and for 37 years summered at their camp on the New Meadows River, the setting for countless gatherings of family and friends. Barbara was an active member of DAR for many years. Barbara will be remembered for her good nature and caring concern for others. She was a prolific letter-writer who was always engaged with her family and friends, keeping meticulous mental notes about everyone’s activities. Barbara’s engagement in the lives of others gave her the strength to overcome the significant health challenges she faced in her life. It was said Barbara had more lives then a cat. She inspired those around her by always sparking lively conversations and living a meaningful life. Due to COVID considerations, a private celebration of life will be held. Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband Ray at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to CHANS Home Health and Hospice 60 Baribeau Drive Brunswick, ME 04011 or online at https://www.midcoastparkviewhealth.com/giving/donate

