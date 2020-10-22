SKOWHEGAN — At least five people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a report of a exposure to an unknown substance at the New Balance shoe-making factory prompted an evacuation and large response from hazardous-materials teams.

By 7 p.m. Thursday evening, Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard confirmed that there may have been up to six transported to the hospital for difficulty breathing and eye irritation, but all have been released.

It remained a mystery Thursday night what caused employees to experience symptoms.

Howard said that the fire department received the call at 1:16 p.m. at 12 Walnut St. of two employees experiencing shortness of breath and eye irritation/burning. Two patients turned into five, which then turned to 12 and eventually more than 20, he said.

Around 70 employees were decontaminated before leaving the scene and given gowns to wear and their clothes taken home in bags with instructions to wash them immediately.

Howard said as of now, the factory was safe for employees, though it would be up to New Balance to decide whether or not employees will return to work Friday. New Balance said in a statement Thursday that the company was “cooperating with local emergency services to investigate a situation at our Skowhegan factory today after several associates reported unusual symptoms.”

“All necessary precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of our associates,” the company statement said.

Officials believe the cause of the employees’ symptoms was linked to the fourth floor of the New Balance building and that the unknown substance then “trickled down” to lower floors.

Some of those employees were loaded onto a bus while officials investigated. Strout said that an initial air quality test came back “normal at this time.”

All local ambulance and mutual aid departments responded to the scene, as did hazmat units from the Sappi paper mill, Augusta and Waterville. Augusta Fire Department and Sappi Paper were doing decontamination on scene, Strout said, and all infected people would remain on a bus until the issue was identified.

“We do not know what the chemical or air quality problem is yet; it is still under investigation,” Strout said.

Strout said that there should not be any concern from families of workers at this time. “We don’t know what the chemical is,” Strout said, “and until we know that, all employees will remain here until we can deem it safe for them to return to work or head home.”

By 4:45 p.m., 30 or so employees could be seen leaving, with a steady stream of vehicles leaving Walnut Street from the factory parking lot. Several could be seen wearing a hospital gown and towels.

