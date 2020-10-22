Mainers can drop off unused prescription drugs with their local law enforcement agency on Saturday, an effort that is part of the national prescription drug take-back day.

Police departments will collect unused drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a news release by the Portland Police Department.

The take-back day’s goal is to provide residents with a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

In Portland, residents can drop off drugs at the Back Bay parking lot located across the street from Hannaford’s at 295 Forest Ave. and at two Walgreens Pharmacies parking lots – at 364 Allen Ave. and at 616 Forest Ave. More information can be found at: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html

