Arrests
10/12 at 1:09 a.m. James W. Lowry II, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a warrant, four charges of violating conditions of release and one charge of unlawful possession of drugs.
10/12 at 1:28 p.m. Anthony Fuscellaro, 27, of Scarborough, was arrested on Bond Brook Drive by officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
10/13 at 10:49 a.m. Taylor E. Frink, 22, of Scarborough, was arrested on Colonel Dow Drive by Officer Isaiah Jones on charges of joyriding and driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol.
10/13 at 4:48 p.m. Alexis A. Smith, 29, of Boston, was arrested on Roundwood Drive by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of engaging in prostitution.
10/17 at 5:23 a.m. Shane M. Burnham, 34, of Scarborough, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Summonses
10/14 at 7:25 p.m. Brianna M. Laughlin, 29, of Standish, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of driving without a license.
10/15 at 1:14 a.m. Nicholas S. Reny, 30, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on the corner of Black Point Road and Tide Mill Lane by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or or a combination of drugs and alcohol.
10/16 at 1:49 a.m. Robert M. Drake, 33, of Manchester, N.H., was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Haigis Parkway by Officer Tanner Mann on a charge of driving without a license.
10/16 at 5:06 p.m. Ashley Bates Bird, 37, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on a shoplifting charge.
10/17 at 5:40 p.m. Michael J. Folsom, 43, of Ellsworth, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.
10/18 at 9:22 p.m. Amiko Grace Reed, 47, of Orlando, Florida, was issued a summons on the corner of Mussey Road and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of driving without a license.
Fire calls
10/12 at 4:06 p.m. and 10:32 p.m. Assist Gorham.
10/12 at 4:28 p.m. Vehicle fire on Maine Turnpike.
10/12 at 10:38 p.m. Fuel leak on Black Point Road.
10/13 at 4:02 a.m. Structure fire on West Grand Avenue.
10/13 at 1:26 p.m. Structure fire on Laughton Circle.
10/13 at 4:12 p.m. Assist Gorham.
10/13 at 6:34 p.m. Odor investigation on the corner of Gorham and Beech Ridge Roads.
10/14 at 7:01 a.m. Fire alarm on Rigby Road.
10/14 at 11:15 a.m. and 3:48 p.m. Assist Gorham.
10/14 at 12:29 p.m. Alarm investigation on Carrier Woods Road.
10/15 at 7:24 a.m., 8:01 p.m. and 9:26 p.m. Assist Gorham.
10/15 at 1:07 p.m. Assist Buxton.
10/15 at 6:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Piper Road.
10/16 at 8:46 p.m. Vehicle fire on Route 1.
10/17 at 10:59 a.m. Tree on wires on Burnham Road.
10/17 at 2:31 p.m. Service call on Dunstan Landing Road.
10/17 at 6:47 p.m. Assist Gorham.
10/18 at 11:18 a.m. Assist Westbrook.
10/18 at 3:53 p.m. Gas stove leak on Gallery Boulevard.
EMS:
Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from Oct. 12-18.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Poland’s top court rules out abortions for birth defects
-
Local & State
Mill spills more than 30,000 gallons into Penobscot River
-
The Forecaster
Scarborough Police Beat: Oct. 12-18
-
Kennebunk Post
Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport on Election Day
-
Uncategorized
South Portland Police Beat: Oct. 13-19