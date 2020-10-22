Arrests

10/12 at 1:09 a.m. James W. Lowry II, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a warrant, four charges of violating conditions of release and one charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

10/12 at 1:28 p.m. Anthony Fuscellaro, 27, of Scarborough, was arrested on Bond Brook Drive by officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

10/13 at 10:49 a.m. Taylor E. Frink, 22, of Scarborough, was arrested on Colonel Dow Drive by Officer Isaiah Jones on charges of joyriding and driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol.

10/13 at 4:48 p.m. Alexis A. Smith, 29, of Boston, was arrested on Roundwood Drive by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of engaging in prostitution.

10/17 at 5:23 a.m. Shane M. Burnham, 34, of Scarborough, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

10/14 at 7:25 p.m. Brianna M. Laughlin, 29, of Standish, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of driving without a license.

10/15 at 1:14 a.m. Nicholas S. Reny, 30, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on the corner of Black Point Road and Tide Mill Lane by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or or a combination of drugs and alcohol.

10/16 at 1:49 a.m. Robert M. Drake, 33, of Manchester, N.H., was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Haigis Parkway by Officer Tanner Mann on a charge of driving without a license.

10/16 at 5:06 p.m. Ashley Bates Bird, 37, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on a shoplifting charge.

10/17 at 5:40 p.m. Michael J. Folsom, 43, of Ellsworth, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

10/18 at 9:22 p.m. Amiko Grace Reed, 47, of Orlando, Florida, was issued a summons on the corner of Mussey Road and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of driving without a license.

Fire calls

10/12 at 4:06 p.m. and 10:32 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/12 at 4:28 p.m. Vehicle fire on Maine Turnpike.

10/12 at 10:38 p.m. Fuel leak on Black Point Road.

10/13 at 4:02 a.m. Structure fire on West Grand Avenue.

10/13 at 1:26 p.m. Structure fire on Laughton Circle.

10/13 at 4:12 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/13 at 6:34 p.m. Odor investigation on the corner of Gorham and Beech Ridge Roads.

10/14 at 7:01 a.m. Fire alarm on Rigby Road.

10/14 at 11:15 a.m. and 3:48 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/14 at 12:29 p.m. Alarm investigation on Carrier Woods Road.

10/15 at 7:24 a.m., 8:01 p.m. and 9:26 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/15 at 1:07 p.m. Assist Buxton.

10/15 at 6:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Piper Road.

10/16 at 8:46 p.m. Vehicle fire on Route 1.

10/17 at 10:59 a.m. Tree on wires on Burnham Road.

10/17 at 2:31 p.m. Service call on Dunstan Landing Road.

10/17 at 6:47 p.m. Assist Gorham.

10/18 at 11:18 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

10/18 at 3:53 p.m. Gas stove leak on Gallery Boulevard.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from Oct. 12-18.

