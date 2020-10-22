Arrests:

10/02 at 5:01 a.m. Owen C. Gordon, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on New York Avenue by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving a vehicle without consent.

10/03 at 4:04 a.m. Jacob Macdonald, 24, of Scarborough, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to register a vehicle.

10/03 at 1:32 p.m. Michael Smith, 29, a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest.

10/04 at 12:41 a.m. Ashton Sinclair, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Wilson Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

10/04 at 11:17 a.m. James B. Leeman, 41, of South Portland, was arrested on Whitehall Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/05 at 12:18 a.m. Aaron Louis Sharp, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on warrants on Maine Mall Road by Officer Eric Young.

10/05 at 7:53 a.m. Stephen R. Johantgen, 24, listed as a transient, was arrested on Christopher Toppi Drive by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of arson.

10/05 at 5:49 p.m. Patrick J. Coyne, 57, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Eric Young on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

10/06 at 4:13 a.m. Anton J. Velez, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Aspen Avenue by Officer Michael Mizzoni on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing the report of a crime.

10/06 at 5:46 a.m. Myah Hebert, 19, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

10/06 at 5:38 p.m. Edward A. McPhail, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer Eric Young on charges of assault, terrorizing and violating conditions of release.

10/08 at 4:28 p.m. Claude Dionne, 68, listed as a transient, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Alfred Giusto on a warrant.

10/08 at 11:13 p.m. Michael Smith, 29,listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Alfred Giusto on charges of assault, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release.

Summonses:

10/02 at 10:19 p.m. Ian Helms, 36, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cole Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

10/02 at 11:29 p.m. Yesenia Castro Sabala, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving without a license.

10/03 at 6:54 p.m. Anthony G. Scherz, 30, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of driving without a license.

10/03 at 7:58 p.m. Steven T. Greenleaf, 56, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

10/05 at 11:04 a.m. Daniel Bustard, 54, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

10/05 at 12:37 p.m. Benjamin D. Rebello, 29, of Auburn, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

10/05 at 8:21 p.m. Nkenga Gisela, 44, of Portland, was issued a summons on Devereaux Circle by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving without a license.

10/05 at 10:50 p.m. Kyle S. Morgan, 33, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

10/05 at 11:38 p.m. Jonathan Bruce Welch, 30, of Lyman, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol.

10/05 at 11:38 p.m. Santino A. Giusti, 40, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/06 at 3:17 a.m. Charity Jean Logan, 31, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

10/07 at 12:51 p.m. Valerie Barris, 64, of Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

10/08 at 5:18 p.m. Justin R. Priar, 34, of Chelsea, Vermont, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of failing to yield the right of way, driving without a license, aggravated driving to endanger and criminal trespass.

Fire calls:

10/13 at 5:41 p.m. Arcing or shorted electrical equipment on Sawyer (street or road not given).

10/13 at 10:21 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Evans Street.

10/14 at 3:13 a.m. Water or steam leak on Powers Road.

10/14 at 7:33 a.m. False fire alarm on Gorham Road.

10/14 at 1:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Maine Mall Road.

10/14 at 4:10 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Evans Street.

10/14 at 4:26 p.m. False fire alarm on Old Fort Road.

10/14 at 8 p.m. False fire alarm on Hoyt Street.

10/14 at 9:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Westbrook Street.

10/15 at 2:08 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Arbutus Avenue.

10/15 at 2:13 p.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

10/15 at 4:39 p.m. Smoke from barbecue/tar kettle on Deake Street.

10/16 at 1:34 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

10/16 at 1:51 p.m. False fire alarm on Park Avenue.

10/17 at 4:36 p.m. Assist invalid on Derby Road.

10/17 at 7:16 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Scarborough Connector.

10/18 at 11:09 a.m. Gas leak on Jordan Avenue.

10/18 at 1:04 p.m. Trash bin or other outside trash fire on Burnham Street.

10/19 at 9:17 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 95.

10/19 at 4;59 p.m. Good intention call on Gorham Road.

10/19 at 7:10 p.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

10/19 at 8:28 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 59 calls Oct. 13 to 19.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: