SOUTH PORTLAND — The municipal finance office will move next month from City Hall to the South Portland Community Center on Nutter Road to allow continued social distancing measures through the winter months.

The finance office in City Hall, where residents register vehicles or pay property taxes and other fees, has a small waiting area that in the past often had a line winding into the hallway.

Since City Hall reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, residents destined for the finance office were allowed into the building on Cottage Road a few people at a time, requiring some to wait outside, city officials said.

Starting Nov. 9, the office will be located in several ground-level rooms at the community center that have a separate entrance and parking area on Nutter Road. Residents will be able to stay 6 feet apart while waiting and exit the building via exterior doors in each room.

“This temporary move will allow us to serve our residents in a more efficient way and allow social distancing measures to continue throughout the winter,” said Vikki Inman, deputy tax collector. “Operations out of City Hall are expected to resume sometime in the spring of 2021.”

Masks are required throughout the community center, which has its main entrance and parking area on Nelson Road, next to South Portland High School. The finance office will be cordoned off from other areas of the center.

Payments processed at the finance office include property taxes, vehicle registrations, sewer user fees, parking tickets and miscellaneous accounts receivable.

