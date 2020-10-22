FREEPORT — Rachel Wall scored twice in each half, and Freeport overcame an early three-goal deficit on the way to a 7-3 win over Greely in a girls’ soccer match Thursday.
Greely (1-4) led 3-0 after 14 minutes, thanks to a pair of goals from Kathleen Carlson and one from Shaylee O’Grady.
Rosie Panenka, a freshman, countered with two goals in an eight-minute span to help Freeport (2-3) surge into a 4-3 halftime lead.
Panenka added a third goal in the second half.
MT. ARARAT 4, MORSE 0: Ema Hawkes scored a pair of first-half goals – one set up by her sister, Hannah – and the Eagles (5-3-1) shut out the Shipbuilders (1-5) in Topsham.
Eliza Libby opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 24th minute. Amanda Pickens added a goal in the final minutes.
FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, BUCKFIELD 0: Ella Baptista and Jillian Byrne scored in the second half as the Raiders (3-1-2) defeated the Bucks (2-2) at Fryeburg.
Jordan Eastman and Emily Hatch each got an assist.
Ruby Cyr made 18 saves for Buckfield.
ERSKINE ACADEMY 3, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: MacKenzie Roderick, Joanna Linscott and Riley Reitchel scored to lead the Eagles (7-1-1) to a win in Waldoboro.
Sophie Pilotte made four saves for Erskine.
Annie Vannoy got the lone goal for Medomak.
BRUNSWICK 6, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Molly Taub scored two goals to power the Dragons (5-0-2) past the Red Eddies (0-5) at Brunswick.
Kynli Van Leer and Logan Brown each contributed a goal and an assist. Emma Banks also scored.
FIELD HOCKEY
FALMOUTH 5, WESTBROOK 1: Sloane Ginevan scored in each half, and the Yachtsmen (3-3) got three straight goals in the second half to pull away from the Blue Blazes (1-4) at Falmouth.
Chloe Bush contributed a goal and two assists, Julia Danielson had a goal and an assist, and Avi Fishman chipped in with a goal.
Nadia Gorman scored in the first half for Westbrook.
Stella DelTergo made three saves for Falmouth. Westbrook’s Pauline Bandayo recorded eight saves.
BOYS’ SOCCER
WINDHAM 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Hayden Bilodeau and Sam Glicos scored to stake the Eagles (4-1) to a 2-0 halftime advantage in a win over the Patriots (3-5) at Gray.
Glicos and Connor Langstaff added second-half goals.
Wyatt Kenney scored for Gray-New Gloucester.
GREELY 3, FREEPORT 0: Lucas Goettel, Tommy Bennert and Tate Nadeau scored for the Rangers (3-2-1) in a win over the Falcons (1-3-1) in Cumberland.
Ethan Njitoh was credited with two assists.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Saturday is prescription drug take-back day in Maine
-
Election 2020
Final presidential debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
-
Forecaster Sports
Conant steals the show in Yarmouth’s win over NYA
-
Election 2020
Fact check: Examining claims from the final Trump-Biden debate
-
Local & State
Collins, Gideon spar over money in politics, health care in fourth Senate debate
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.