FREEPORT — Rachel Wall scored twice in each half, and Freeport overcame an early three-goal deficit on the way to a 7-3 win over Greely in a girls’ soccer match Thursday.

Greely (1-4) led 3-0 after 14 minutes, thanks to a pair of goals from Kathleen Carlson and one from Shaylee O’Grady.

Rosie Panenka, a freshman, countered with two goals in an eight-minute span to help Freeport (2-3) surge into a 4-3 halftime lead.

Panenka added a third goal in the second half.

MT. ARARAT 4, MORSE 0: Ema Hawkes scored a pair of first-half goals – one set up by her sister, Hannah – and the Eagles (5-3-1) shut out the Shipbuilders (1-5) in Topsham.

Eliza Libby opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 24th minute. Amanda Pickens added a goal in the final minutes.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, BUCKFIELD 0: Ella Baptista and Jillian Byrne scored in the second half as the Raiders (3-1-2) defeated the Bucks (2-2) at Fryeburg.

Jordan Eastman and Emily Hatch each got an assist.

Ruby Cyr made 18 saves for Buckfield.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 3, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: MacKenzie Roderick, Joanna Linscott and Riley Reitchel scored to lead the Eagles (7-1-1) to a win in Waldoboro.

Sophie Pilotte made four saves for Erskine.

Annie Vannoy got the lone goal for Medomak.

BRUNSWICK 6, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Molly Taub scored two goals to power the Dragons (5-0-2) past the Red Eddies (0-5) at Brunswick.

Kynli Van Leer and Logan Brown each contributed a goal and an assist. Emma Banks also scored.

FIELD HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 5, WESTBROOK 1: Sloane Ginevan scored in each half, and the Yachtsmen (3-3) got three straight goals in the second half to pull away from the Blue Blazes (1-4) at Falmouth.

Chloe Bush contributed a goal and two assists, Julia Danielson had a goal and an assist, and Avi Fishman chipped in with a goal.

Nadia Gorman scored in the first half for Westbrook.

Stella DelTergo made three saves for Falmouth. Westbrook’s Pauline Bandayo recorded eight saves.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WINDHAM 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Hayden Bilodeau and Sam Glicos scored to stake the Eagles (4-1) to a 2-0 halftime advantage in a win over the Patriots (3-5) at Gray.

Glicos and Connor Langstaff added second-half goals.

Wyatt Kenney scored for Gray-New Gloucester.

GREELY 3, FREEPORT 0: Lucas Goettel, Tommy Bennert and Tate Nadeau scored for the Rangers (3-2-1) in a win over the Falcons (1-3-1) in Cumberland.

Ethan Njitoh was credited with two assists.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »