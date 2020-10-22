Voters will head to the polls – or their mailboxes – Nov. 3 in this year’s second statewide election affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to races for the Legislature, voters will weigh in on a number of local measures, from Raymond’s RSU 14 withdrawal effort to the town charter issue in New Gloucester. Also on town ballots are Bridgton’s marijuana licensing ordinance, Gray’s comprehensive plan update and an uncontested race for Casco’s Board of Selectmen.

In Windham, residents will elect two councilors and three RSU 14 directors. Other Lakes Region towns elected their municipal in July.

Bridgton

For Senate District 19, incumbent Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, a former state legislator in both houses, faces Katey Branch, a South Paris Democrat, business owner and community educator.

In the race for House District 69, Republican Michael Davis of Bridgton is challenging incumbent Walter Riseman, an Independent from Harrison.

Residents also will vote on whether to adopt an ordinance that requires marijuana establishments to obtain a local business license. Voters approved recreational marijuana businesses in July.

Voting will take place at the Bridgton Town Hall at 26 North High St. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Casco

Incumbent state Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, looks to defend his seat in District 26 against challenger Karen Lockwood, a Raymond Republican.

For House District 66, incumbent Rep. Jess Fay, D-Raymond, faces Republican Greg Foster of Raymond for a second time.

Incumbent Rep. Sue Austin, R-Gray, faces two challengers for her House District 67 seat: retired school nurse Susan Ann Accardi, a Raymond Democrat, and former County Commissioner Mark D. Grover, an independent from Gray.

On the town ballot, Scott Avery is running uncontested to serve on the Selectboard for the remainder of the current term, ending in 2021. The seat is currently vacant.

Voting will take place at the Casco Community Center at 940 Meadow Road. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gray

Gray voters will vote on the 2020 Comprehensive Plan approved by the Town Council last month. The last update to the plan was in 2003.

Residents will also decide if they want to establish a charter commission to revise the town’s current charter or establish a new one. First adopted by the town in 1969, state law requires that municipalities put the question of a charter commission before voters every 10 years.

In the state Senate District 25 race, Democrat Cathy Breen of Falmouth faces Jennifer White, a Gray Republican.

In the race for House District 45, Cumberland Republican Michael Timmons is challenging incumbent Rep. Stephen Moriarty, D-Cumberland.

Voting will take place at the Newbegin Gym at the municipal complex at 24 Main St. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Naples

Residents will decide on their House District 69 representative. The candidates are incumbent Rich Cebra, a Naples Republican, and Pat Scully, a Naples independent.

No municipal races are on the ballot.

Voting will take place at the Naples Town Hall municipal gym, 15 Village Green Ln. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Gloucester

For the second time since 2018, residents will vote on whether to establish a commission for the creation of a town charter.

In the race for the Senate District 20 seat, Republican Matt Leonard is challenging incumbent Democrat Ned Claxton. Both are from Auburn.

Squaring off again for the House District 65 seat are incumbent Republican Amy Arata and Democrat Misty Coolidge, both from New Gloucester.

Voting will take place at the New Gloucester Fire Department at 611 Lewiston Rd. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Raymond

Residents who favor withdrawing from RSU 14, the Windham-Raymond school district, are hoping for a different outcome this year than in the previous effort in 2015.

Also on the ballot are the races for Senate District 26, House District 66 and House District 67.

Voting will take place at Jordan Small Middle School at 423 Webbs Mills Rd. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sebago

Sebago residents will weigh in on races for Senate District 19 and House District 68.

Voting will take place at the upper level of Bridgton Town Hall at 418 Bridgton Road, at the Potter Gymnasium. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Standish

In addition to Senate District 26, voters will choose their representatives from House District 22 and House District 23.

For House District 22, Michael Barden III, Green Independent from Limington, and Richard Fitzgerald, Democrat from Buxton, are challenging incumbent Republican Mark Blier from Buxton.

Incumbent Republican Lester Ordway will face Tim Goodwin, who is running as the “For the People” candidate, for the second time. Both are from Standish.

Goodwin unsuccessfully challenged Ordway in 2018 as the Democratic candidate.

Voting will take place at the fire department vehicle bays at the Standish Municipal Center at 175 Northeast Rd. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Windham

There are two open seats on the Town Council. Mark Morrison and former Councilor Bob Muir are running for the at large seat incumbent Brett Jones faces Harrison Deah for the East District seat.

The incumbent candidates for the two, three-year and one, one-year seats on the RSU 14 Board of Directors are all running uncontested.

Kate Brix and Pete Heanssler are the candidates for the three-year seats and Christina Small is the candidate for the one-year seat.

On the state ballot are the races for Senate District 26 and House Districts 24 and 25.

House Districts 24 and 25 Reps. Mark Bryant, D-Windham, and Patrick Corey, R-Windham, are uncontested in their bids for another term.

Voting will take place at the Windham High School main gym at 406 Gray Road. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

