Flu shot clinic
A drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held for students and staff from 5:30-7:30 p.m Thursday, Oct. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the middle school, 471 Stroudwater St.
Attendees should drive up to the bus circle and wait to be assisted. Take a flu form with you that can be found by visiting westbrookschools.org/westbrook-school-department-health-services/flu-clinic.
Pride Preserve grand opening
The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust will host a grand opening of the Pride Preserve and its 3.5 mile trail network at noon Saturday, Oct. 24.
Florence Pride Hawkes, who donated most of the land for the preserve, and Mayor Michael Foley will host the noontime ceremony. After, participants will be invited to walk the new trails at their own pace. Land Trust staff and board ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions.
This program is free, but space is limited to ensure group safety. Register at prlt.org.
Hawkes and her family, the Cornelia Warren Community Association, Westbrook Recreation and Conservation Commission and 110 supporters donated to the Pride Preserve project.
Blood needed
The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at he Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.
Donors are asked to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Donor app, visiting ReedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
