CAPE ELIZABETH — Former Public Works Director Robert Malley received the Ralph T. Gould Award on Oct. 14 in recognition of his service to the town in the over 40 years he was employed.

The town council presented the award to Malley on Oct. 14, thanking him for his service to the community.

Established in 1986, the Ralph T. Gould Award exists to recognize those who provide community service in the “same spirit” as the late Ralph Gould, according to award criteria.

Malley, now retired, served as public works director for 34 years, said Council Chair Valerie Adams.

“Robert Malley, Bob to most everyone, has been described as the epitome of a public servant,” Adams said. “In his 40 plus years of service to the town, beginning as his position as a clerk in 1979 and quickly rising through the ranks to become director of public works at just 28 years old, Bob has proven himself time and again to be a truly dedicated public servant.”

Some of Malley’s contributions to the community include overseeing construction of the public works facility, an upgrade of the recycling center, the Scott Dyer Road project, and possessing a long-term legacy with Fort Williams Park, she said.

“Not only has he spearheaded major projects throughout the years, but he has been as willing to manage a significant sewer separation undertaking as he has been to jump behind the wheel of a plow truck in the dead of winter to ensure our roads are clear and safe,” Adams said.

Malley thanked the council for the recognition.

“I knew or know many previous recipients of the award so it’s an honor to be in their company,” he said. “I’m very proud of my service for the community and proud of what public works does in the community. We do more than just plow snow and sweep streets. We do so many things with so many different things under our umbrella. I’m proud of what we do for the town and proud to have been a part of it for so long.”

Adams said that Malley’s dedication to the town is unmatched.

“When this evening’s recipient was nominated, Town Manager Matt Sturgis commented that this individual meets and exceeds the definition of this award as a friend and as an employee,” she said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: