PORTLAND — During the pandemic, several Maine Catholic parishes are planning to offer creative Christmas fairs while following state guidelines under COVID. These events include outdoor bazaars, virtual fairs and tree festivals.

As fairs are confirmed, they will be added to the Christmas fairs page on the diocesan website, portlanddiocese.org/content/christmas-fairs-2020.

Here is a list of Christmas fairs already scheduled:

St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Westbrook

St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook will hold an outdoor Christmas fair on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St. The fair will feature baked goods and other food, books, knitted items, jewelry, a white elephant table and a money raffle.

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord, Kittery

The Parish of the Ascension of the Lord’s three Christmas fairs will be held online this year. The St. Raphael fair will be held Nov. 8-14, the St. Christopher Holiday Faire will be Nov. 15-21, and the Our Lady of the Angels fair will be Nov 22-28. The fairs will feature items for sale, silent auction items and raffles for special prizes. Visit pal-me.org to find links to the virtual fairs.

All Saints Parish, Brunswick

The Midcoast Tree Festival will be held Nov. 20-22 and November 27-29 at the St. John’s Community Center on 43 Pleasant Street in Brunswick. The festival will feature themed, lighted artificial Christmas decorated by local organization and businesses. At the end of the show, they will be raffled off, with proceeds benefiting All Saints Parish and St. John’s Catholic School, Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Auburn

This year’s Christmas by the Lake Fair at St. Philip Church, located on 2365 Turner Road in Auburn, will feature beautifully decorated Christmas wreaths and baskets, made with fresh greens. They will be for sale outside the church on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Windham

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, located on 919 Roosevelt Trail in Windham, will host a European-style Christmas bazaar on Friday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The outdoor bazaar will feature Bavarian and Italian food to take out, Christmas trees and beautifully decorated Christmas wreaths, baked goods and pie booths, designer gift baskets, s’mores kits and a fire pit for toasting, a Christmas shop and raffle items.

St. Michael Parish, Augusta

St. Michael School will host an online Christmas fair. More information will be released in the coming weeks. To participate, contact Danielle at [email protected].

