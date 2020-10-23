COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another, Master Teague III rushed for a pair of scores and Ohio State rolled over Nebraska 52-17 Saturday on the first full day of the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season.

Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, completed his first 12 passes and threw for 276 yards. He ran for another 52 – including a stunning 17-yard third-quarter touchdown scramble around the left side that saw him spin past a defender into the end zone.

The Ohio State defense took most of the first half to figure out a way to contain quarterback Adrian Martinez, who marched the Huskers down for a touchdown in the opening two minutes.

Nebraska tied the score at 14 in the second quarter, but an Ohio State field goal, a defensive stop and Teague’s second TD run gave the fourth-ranked Buckeyes a 24-14 lead at the half. Then came Fields’ nifty touchdown run and a 55-yard scoop and score by Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks, and Ohio State had it under control.

(1) CLEMSON 47, SYRACUSE 21: Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes and Travis Etienne ran for three scores as the Tigers (6-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast) shook off a sluggish performance to win their 27th straight ACC game, pulling away from the Orange (1-5, 1-4) in Clemson, South Carolina.

(2) ALABAMA 48, TENNESSEE 17: Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Najee Harris ran for three more TDs as the Crimson Tide (5-0) routed the Volunteers (2-3) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The win was costly, though, as Alabama lost wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, likely for the rest of the season, because of ankle injury on the opening kickoff.

(3) NOTRE DAME 45, PITTSBURGH 3: Ian Book passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns – two of them long catch-and-runs to graduate transfer Ben Skowronek – and the Fighting Irish (5-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) overwhelmed the Panthers (3-4, 2-4) in Pittsburgh.

(6) OKLAHOMA STATE 24, (17) IOWA STATE 21: Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71 yards and a touchdown in his return from injury, and the Cowboys (4-0, 3-0 Big 12) edged the Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

(14) NORTH CAROLINA 48, (23) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 21: Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to help the Tar Heels (4-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) beat the Wolfpack (4-2, 4-2) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

(20) KANSAS STATE 55, KANSAS 14: Phillip Brooks returned a pair of punts for touchdowns, Kansas State took advantage of an embarrassing day of special teams by its biggest rival, and the Wildcats (4-1, 4-0 Big 12) rolled to a win at home.

Will Howard threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns while Justin Gardner returned an interception 25 yards for another score. Deuce Vaughn added 71 yards rushing and another touchdown as Kansas State beat the Jayhawks (0-5, 0-4) for a series-record 12th straight time.

(22) MARSHALL 20, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 9: Brenden Knox rushed for 101 yards and caught one of redshirt freshman Grant Wells’ two touchdown passes to lead the Thundering Herd (5-0, 3-0 Conference USA) past the Owls (1-1, 1-1) in Huntington, West Virginia.

(25) COASTAL CAROLINA 28, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 14: Backup quarterback Fred Payton threw three touchdown passes and the Chanticleers (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) won their first game as a ranked team, beating the Eagles (3-2, 1-2) in Conway, South Carolina.

NOTES

INDEPENDENCE BOWL: Army has accepted a bid to play in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, becoming the first team in the country to gain a spot in the postseason.

West Point announced the bid after the Black Knights beat Mercer on Saturday to improve to 6-1.

