Democrat Sara Gideon has dumped enough sleaze into politics to last the next 50 years and demonstrated that she is completely unqualified to be in the U.S. Senate.

Let’s not overlook her nonstop lying, that she has almost no work or business experience, no relevant education, a mediocre track record in politics, can’t demonstrate that she has ever solved a single problem, busted Maine’s budget, and that she’s a millionaire who dodges her tax liabilities while advocating for taxes that adversely affect Maine residents.

We must note that Ms. Gideon clearly stated that politicians who take money from special interests can’t be trusted and that she did so while suffocating us with her hypernegative $70 million campaign, funded by out-of-state special interests.

She has given us 70,000,000 reasons why she can’t be trusted, and we should listen.

Dennis Caron
Cumberland

