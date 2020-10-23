Sen. Susan Collins deserves credit for doing the right thing – or rather, for not doing the wrong thing: voting for the warp speed appointment of Amy Barrett to the Supreme Court. But her stance is meaningless because she is part of a Senate majority that will continue to appoint judges whose presence on the courts will inevitably result in the end of Obamacare and the erosion of women’s right to choose.

Susan Collins belongs to the party of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and, increasingly, of QAnon. Is she a “centrist”? It doesn’t really matter when the Senate rules grant so much power to right-wingers who scoff at the values that once defined the political center in this country.

It’s time for Susan Collins to go. We must restore balance to the Senate and, one hopes, to the nation’s courts.

Michael Lee

Kittery Point

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: