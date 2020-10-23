I dreamed of living in Portland for the rest of my life but, like many of my (young, professional) peers, recently moved to a nearby town after six years of renting in the city.

Portland is becoming unaffordable for actual Mainers – even those who make median salaries. This is why I implore those of you who remain to vote for April Fournier for at-large city councilor.

She cares about working-class people and knows their struggles because she is raising a family of six. As a person of color, she will help us work through the many issues of racial injustice in a passionate, yet level-headed way.

April is also an educator who serves the children in the most need daily and can bring that focus to our city as we navigate how to help every child learn. Please vote for April because I can’t, and we need her.

Heather Steeves

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: