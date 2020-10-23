Maine’s highest court on Friday reaffirmed that absentee ballots must be received by Election Day to be counted.

In a 4-1 decision, justices on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected a lawsuit seeking to require state election officials to count any ballots that were postmarked by Election Day but do not arrive before polls close.

The lawsuit from the Alliance for Retired Americans, Vote.org and two Maine residents had sought to extend the cutoff by 10 days because of the unprecedented use of absentee ballots this year and concerns about delayed mail delivery. The plaintiffs had also to require municipal clerks to take additional steps to contact voters whose ballots were deemed invalid.

But the justices agreed with a lower court that the absentee ballot deadline imposed by the Maine Legislature “even in 2020 imposes only a modest burden on the right to vote.” While the majority justices concluded that “it is beyond dispute that a citizen’s right to vote is fundamental,” they said the processes put in place by Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s office during the pandemic provided ample opportunities and ways for Mainers to cast their ballots.

“As we have explained, however, the risk that an absentee voter will be erroneously deprived of that right has been substantially reduced through the procedures instituted by the Secretary, even if the statutory deadline for returning such ballots is adhered to,” the justices wrote.

“Finally, as we have discussed, the state’s interest in following statutory directives governing the election is substantial,” the ruling continued. “In sum, we conclude that absentee voters will be afforded ‘fundamental fairness’ in the November 2020 election.”

