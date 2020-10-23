LYMAN — A driver who crashed into a tree died from his injuries a hospital, Maine State Police said Friday.
Aaron Mitchell, 36, of Hiram, was driving alone when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a tree late Thursday in Lyman, troopers said.
He died later at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Mitchell was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, troopers said.
