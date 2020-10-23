The Maine Principals’ Association is looking to move its cross country championships from Belfast after Waldo County received a “yellow” designation from the state on Friday.

The state championships have been scheduled for Nov. 11 (Class A, B, C for boys) and Nov. 14 (Class A, B, C for girls) at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

But after a rising COVID-19 case count in Waldo County driven by an outbreak at the Brooks Pentecostal Church, the state issued a yellow designation for the county in its color-coded Health Advisory System for schools. For athletics, a yellow designation means practices and games are not recommended.

Mike Bisson, the assistant executive director at the MPA, said Friday he is looking for a new site.

“We’ve got a couple of weeks to figure it out,” he said. “We want to make sure we can get everything in place.

“We’re looking at a few other sites. We want to be as centrally located as we can so people don’t have to travel much, and we don’t want to go into counties that are hot. Plus we have to have a course wide enough to keep the kids spaced out.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: