Oct. 23, 1651: The Massachusetts Bay colony’s General Court sends a letter to authorities in southwestern Maine, the part of Maine that retains the name after a division of that colony into four parts, saying that the area is under Massachusetts’ jurisdiction. No response is given.
In November 1652, four Massachusetts commissioners arrive in Kittery with a marshal and armed deputies. Kittery submits that day to Massachusetts’ authority, and York does so six days later. In 1653, Wells also falls into the Massachusetts orbit. Thus begins Boston’s domination of Maine, which will last until Maine achieves statehood in 1820.
Oct. 23, 1864: A seven-hour fire consumes about 50 businesses in downtown Eastport, then a community of nearly 4,000 people, or more than three times what it has today.
The fire breaks out on Union Wharf and wipes out the entire business district. The loss is estimated at $500,000, or $8.3 million in 2019 value.
Its wreckage includes all the homes on Boynton Hill and the schooner Camilia, with nearly all its cargo.
Because the blaze occurs during the Civil War and so close to the U.S. border with Canada, authorities speculate that Confederate sympathizers might have started the fire, just as they had launched a raid from Canada into St. Albans, Vermont, four days earlier.
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Bridgton: Oct. 23
-
The Forecaster
Sande’s Picks: BDA auction offers magical food and beverage experiences
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Re-electing Collins would give more power to extremists
-
Times Record Opinion
Giving Voice: 25 years of changing lives and strengthening community
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: BIW growth will be a Maine success story; Vote Arford; Vote Meunier; Need for a pro-choice senator
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.