Joe Thuney didn’t reveal whether he expects David Andrews to be next to him when the Patriots offensive line takes the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thuney is too smart and has been a Patriot too long to give away info like that. But Andrews, who is eligible to come off injured reserve, has returned to practice and could be restored to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Andrews has been out since Week 3 because of a broken thumb.

“Getting Dave back on the field would be great. He’s so great at communicating. Just a great center to have, so it’s been awesome having him back,” Thuney said. “And yeah, we’ll see how things go. But everyone’s glad he’s back. He’s a great force in the middle.”

Thuney started two games at center in Andrews’ absence and would likely do so again if Andrews isn’t ready to play Sunday. James Ferentz, who also has filled in at center, is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is a long shot to play Sunday.

Thuney, who usually plays left guard, said he probably was unknowingly imitating Andrews while filling his shoes in addition to seeking his input off the field.

“Yeah, maybe, I don’t know. He is a great person to learn from, though, whether it’s from watching him on film or talking in person. But probably subconsciously, maybe something deep down in there or something,” Thuney said. “Yeah, he was a great resource to have and helped me a lot. So yeah, maybe.”

Thuney said Andrews is not only good at playing center, but teaching it.

“Just talking to him throughout the week and on Sunday. Just talking about plays and certain looks and what to do in certain situations with alignments. And then, communications across the front, identifications, so the whole spectrum. Yeah, he’s great,” Thuney said. “He’s a clear communicator. He makes it kind of easy on us to understand what he’s talking about and how he approaches things. So that’s definitely a positive about that.”

If Andrews does return, the Patriots could field the deepest offensive line unit they’ve had all season. Shaq Mason missed last week’s game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list even though he didn’t test positive, as he was held out because he had close contact with teammates who did test positive. He’s back at practice. With Andrews, the Patriots who have Andrews, Thuney, Mason, Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, Justin Herron and Hjalte Froholdt, who have all see action. Jermaine Eluemunor and Ferentz will be the only unavailable linemen, while Korey Cunningham, who has yet to be active for a game this season, is also healthy.

INJURY REPORT: Mason, who has been dealing with a calf injury, is one of five players listed as questionable on the Patriots’ injury report.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder) and linebacker Derek Rivers (back) are also questionable.

Running back James White returned to practice Friday after consecutive practice absences and was removed from the injury report. Defensive tackle Carl Davis, signed last week off the Jaguars’ practice squad, is the only Patriot ruled out for Sunday’s game.

San Francisco ruled out running back Raheem Mostert and linebacker Kwon Alexander because of ankle injures, as well as its two starting safeties – Jimmie Ward (quad) and Jaquiski Tartt (groin).

