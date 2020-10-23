Brunswick

The Brunswick Downtown Association’s Magic on Maine online auction runs from Oct. 19-25 (yes, there is still time to bid) and includes many specialty food items and events, like a pasta cooking class conducted by Tim O’Brien (owner of Enoteca Athena) for four, followed by dinner for four or dessert every month for a year from Wild Oats Bakery and Café. To register to bid see brunswickdowntown.org.

The Brunswick Winter Farmers’ Market moves into Fort Andross, 10 Maine St., on Nov. 7. Many of your favorite vendors will be there from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDC guidelines and one-way traffic are in place.

Vessel and Vine will host a fall foraging class 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The class size is limited to eight (no children) and social distancing will be expected. The focus will be on mushrooms and other edible plants. $40/person. Call 721-3000 to register.

Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave. in Brunswick, and Trinken Brewing, 144 State Road in West Bath, have partnered to produce “Gustav’s Airlift,” a German-inspired hoppy lager available on tap at both breweries. Another great example of local business collaboration.

Bath

The Winter Market begins Nov. 7 in the rustic Freight Shed, 27 Commercial St., 9 a.m. to noon, through April. It will be continue to be open Saturday through October in Waterfront Park on Commercial Street from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Durham

Replenova Farm, 1252 Royalsborough Road, has new fall hours. The farm stand is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, featuring sandwiches for breakfast and lunch, baked goods, organic vegetables, local dairy and meats.

Freeport

Laughing Stock Farm, 79 Wardtown Road, continues to be busy at the farm stand, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. Winter CSAs are now available; contact [email protected] for details.

Yarmouth

The Dandelion Market at the Garrison Restaurant is offering new fall items, including ready-to-eat meals of short ribs, squash soup, homemade pastas and frozen pizzas. They are launching their special Thanksgiving Market on Sunday, Oct. 25. Order online at dandeliondatering.com. Pickup will be the day before Thanksgiving.

Black Tie Company is offering cooking classes this fall (Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and 18, Dec. 3 and 16) at Union Kitchen in Portland, 1 Union Wharf. All classes begin at 6 p.m. and are $65/person at eventbrite.com.

