YARMOUTH — Cam Strong converted a penalty kick with 2:18 to go in regulation as Freeport held Yarmouth to a 1-1 tie in a boys’ soccer match Saturday.

Steve Fulton headed home a pass from Will Cox to give Yarmouth (5-2-1) the lead with 25:18 left in the second half.

Yarmouth keeper Zhi Cowles made five saves. Colin Cronin stopped nine shots for Freeport (1-3-2).

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Two goals from Archie McEvoy pushed the Capers (3-4-1) past the Red Riots (1-5) in South Portland.

Eduardo Caldera added Cape Elizabeth’s third goal early in the second half.

Joey Perron scored the first goal of the game for South Portland. Alberto Kissaka cut Cape’s lead to 3-2 with 4:45 left, but the Red Riots couldn’t get the equalizer.

BONNY EAGLE 6, WESTBROOK 3: Chris Westgate scored twice for the Scots (2-5) as they beat the Blue Blazes (0-5) in Westbrook.

Tayte Harris, Matt Steeves, Hayes Sweeney and Jordan Garland each added a goal for Bonny Eagle. Matt Koons recorded seven saves.

Jackson Thayer recorded two goals for Westbrook, while Sabri Lomomi had one. Robert Doherty and Charles Spinney combined for 14 saves.

WAYNFLETE 5, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: Joey Ansel Mullen and Henry Hart each scored twice, and the Flyers (6-0) got five goals in the second half to pull away from the Panthers (5-3) in Portland.

Owen Anderson, Bennett Joseph and Alex Vest also scored for Waynflete.

Jack Byrne put NYA on the board in the 11th minute.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 1, FREEPORT 0: Ava Feeley scored with 20 minutes remaining, and the Clippers (4-3) held on to defeat the Falcons (2-4) in Freeport.

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Sami Olsen, Caroline Gentile and Emily Supple each scored a pair of goals as the Capers (7-0) defeated the Red Riots (2-4) in Cape Elizabeth.

Maggie Cochran added a goal and two assists, and Laura Ryder had a goal and an assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 9, GREELY 0: Lucia Pompeo recorded a hat trick and also set up a goal as the Stags (6-1) cruised to a win over the Rangers (2-4) in Portland.

Taylor Tory and Sammi Snow each contributed two goals and an assist. Charlotte Miller and Madisyn Durgin also scored, while Grace Foster, Isabella Cloutier, MingGe Daley and Taylor Krieger each had an assist.

Greely goalie Savanna Harvey made 10 saves.

