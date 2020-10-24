As an outdoorsman and proud Mainer, I have been fortunate to have enjoyed substantial time on our rivers and in our forests this past spring and summer: I have crisscrossed our amazing Maine from the Allagash to the Ossipee and from Cobscook Bay to The Forks. On these journeys, I have seen a surprising number of Trump signs in front of homes that look a lot like mine. As an outdoorsman, I just don’t get it.

Would you want Donald Trump to sit in your canoe, stern or bow? Could you count on him to gather and cut firewood? When a thunderstorm is coming across the lake at 15 mph, could you count on him to admit that you need to secure camp? NO!!

When I ask myself these questions about Joe Biden, my answer is a resounding “YES!” I know I can trust him. You can, too.

Thomas Ledue

Acton

