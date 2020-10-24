As an outdoorsman and proud Mainer, I have been fortunate to have enjoyed substantial time on our rivers and in our forests this past spring and summer: I have crisscrossed our amazing Maine from the Allagash to the Ossipee and from Cobscook Bay to The Forks. On these journeys, I have seen a surprising number of Trump signs in front of homes that look a lot like mine. As an outdoorsman, I just don’t get it.

Would you want Donald Trump to sit in your canoe, stern or bow? Could you count on him to gather and cut firewood? When a thunderstorm is coming across the lake at 15 mph, could you count on him to admit that you need to secure camp? NO!!

When I ask myself these questions about Joe Biden, my answer is a resounding “YES!” I know I can trust him. You can, too.

Thomas Ledue
Acton

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles