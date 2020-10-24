I worked in two fields: HR for 25 years and teaching for 20 years.
When interviewing job applicants in HR, I asked myself: Will this person show honesty, integrity, a strong work ethic, get along with and respect others? Will she or he demonstrate the humility to own and correct mistakes, and the vision to help our organization grow?
For teaching goals I asked: Can this student take on new concepts, correct mistakes, grow, be creative, reach beyond and complete projects? Will she or he demonstrate kindness and care, especially toward those of differing backgrounds and abilities, and become a good contributing member of society?
When choosing a president, I ran through these checklists. That’s why I am choosing Democrat Joe Biden. He personifies the characteristics of a solid employee, a good student, a great leader and a caring human. Let’s set America on a positive course – let’s vote for Joe Biden!
Diane M. Denk
Democratic state representative
Kennebunk
