I am supporting Jonathan Anderson for Scarborough Town Council.
Jon brings a fresh perspective on our town from a decade of living in the Washington, D.C., area. He and his young wife and two kids moved here a few years ago, and have brought a level of energy and optimism to our town and community activities.
I have enjoyed watching Jon and his two little kids on the campaign trail. He is collaborative and is willing to talk with anybody about any program or challenge.
This is exactly what we need to continue to bring a peaceful, collaborative approach to local government, and end all the divisiveness.
I hope all Scarborough voters will consider voting for Jon Anderson for Scarborough Town Council on Nov. 3.
Dan Warren
Scarborough
