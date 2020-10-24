The Trump White House team even lies when talking about the truth. During the Oct. 7 debate, Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration has “always” told the American people the truth.
Donald Trump has appointed over 200 judges. Susan Collins has effectively pulled out all the stops to enable him, having approved nearly every dreadful Trump judicial nominee who she’s cast a vote on. As a group, these nominees, who all have lifetime positions, stand out for their extreme partisanship, extreme conservatism and lack of judicial experience.
Sen. Collins knew Mainers didn’t support a Trump administration four years ago and was shown in 2018 that a growing majority of Mainers don’t support a government of hate that tweets decisiveness daily.
Out with these extremists, their lies and their enablers!
I will cast my votes for more civil, caring and collaborative office seekers.
Dudley Greeley
Cumberland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Selser will bring commitment, leadership to South Portland School Board
-
Editorials
Another View: Justice Department taking off the gloves against Big Tech
-
Columns
The humble Farmer: Digital connection delivers real help, dubious ‘news’
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Compromise proposed on court packing
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: A simple test for picking a president
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.