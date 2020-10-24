The Trump White House team even lies when talking about the truth. During the Oct. 7 debate, Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration has “always” told the American people the truth.

Donald Trump has appointed over 200 judges. Susan Collins has effectively pulled out all the stops to enable him, having approved nearly every dreadful Trump judicial nominee who she’s cast a vote on. As a group, these nominees, who all have lifetime positions, stand out for their extreme partisanship, extreme conservatism and lack of judicial experience.

Sen. Collins knew Mainers didn’t support a Trump administration four years ago and was shown in 2018 that a growing majority of Mainers don’t support a government of hate that tweets decisiveness daily.

Out with these extremists, their lies and their enablers!

I will cast my votes for more civil, caring and collaborative office seekers.

Dudley Greeley

Cumberland

