I’m writing to endorse Ken Levinsky for re-election as trustee of the Portland Water District.
As a fellow trustee representing Portland, I have had the opportunity to serve with Ken in the 11 years he has been a trustee, during which time he has missed only one meeting.
His fellow trustees have twice elected him as the board’s vice president, and he has often been the chair of the district’s Planning Committee, on which I have served for several years.
Ken serves tirelessly with an emphasis on protecting the water quality of Sebago Lake, which is one of about 50 of the 13,000 surface water sources in America that does not need to be filtered. By protecting the lake, Ken is saving the ratepayers the approximately $100 million it would take to build a filtration plant.
Gary Libby
Portland
