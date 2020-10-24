FREEPORT — Ava Feeley scored with 20 minutes remaining to lift Yarmouth past Freeport 1-0 in girls soccer action Saturday.
The Clippers improve to 4-3-0 while the Falcons dropped to 2-4-0.
MONMOUTH 4, RICHMOND 1: Megan Ham scored two goals to lead the Mustangs to a win over the Bobcats in Monmouth.
Alicen Burnham and Elsa Goebel-Bain added goals for Monmouth.
Alana Hixon scored the lone goal for Richmond.
BOYS SOCCER
FREEPORT 1, YARMOUTH 1: The Clippers (5-2-1) and Falcons (1-3-2) tied in Yarmouth.
Steve Fulton headed home a pass from Will Cox to give Yarmouth the lead with 25:18 left in the second half before Freeport’s Cam Strong converted a penalty kick with 2:18 to go in regulation.
Yarmouth goalkeeper Zhi Cowels made five saves and Freeport goalie Colin Cronin had nine saves.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Yarmouth’s defensive brilliance stymies Freeport
-
Sports
Golf roundup: Thomas makes late push to reclaim lead
-
Local & State
Trump might visit Bangor on Sunday
-
Local & State
COVID-19 case detected at York High School
-
Local & State
Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram win top Maine journalism awards