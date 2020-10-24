TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the contract had not been completed.

The addition of the volatile seven-time Pro Bowl selection bolsters an already formidable arsenal of playmakers for Tom Brady.

Brown, who’s nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct penalty, is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs (4-2) host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

Brown is the latest high-profile addition around Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this year after a historic 20-season run in New England that included nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy have also joined Brady in Tampa Bay, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007.

Brown is reuniting with the 43-year-old quarterback after playing one with game with Brady during a brief stint with the Patriots in September 2019.

The impending signing comes more than six months after Coach Bruce Arians declared adding Brown to a group of talented young receivers, including Pro Bowl selections Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, was “not gonna happen.”

But with injuries to Evans (ankle), Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hamstring/groin) limiting the amount of time Brady has had to work with his top receivers in practice and games, adding Brown provides Brady with another proven playmaker.

Arians was Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator when the Steelers drafted Brown in the sixth round in 2010. The receiver played nine seasons in Pittsburgh before requesting a trade and being dealt to the Raiders in March 2019.

Brown signed with New England after a tumultuous short stay with the Raiders ended with the receiver demanding and being granted his release during training camp.

He had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game with the Patriots, who split with Brown because of off-the-field matters that are still under investigation by the NFL.

PACKERS: Green Bay offensive tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury.

The Pro Bowl left tackle hadn’t practiced all week and was listed as doubtful in the team’s Friday injury report. The Packers announced Saturday that Bakhtiari had been ruled out for the game and didn’t make the trip to Houston.

Bakhtiari was injured in the third quarter of a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RAIDERS: Las Vegas activated four starting offensive linemen from the COVID-19 list after they all tested negative for the coronavirus.

Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list Thursday because they had “high risk” contact Monday with fellow starter Trent Brown before he tested positive for the virus.

The four linemen all tested negative every day since their last contact with Brown and will be eligible to play Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if they pass one more test before the game.

JETS: Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is on track to make his NFL debut Sunday against Buffalo after New York activated him from injured reserve.

The second-round pick out of Baylor had been sidelined since training camp with hamstring injuries. Mims should help a struggling Jets offense that ranks last or close to last in several categories.

The Jets also announced they activated rookie offensive lineman Cam Clark from IR, and elevated kicker/punter Sergio Castillo and linebacker Bryce Hager from the practice squad.

The Jets were hoping that with Mims activated, they would have their projected starting wide receivers on the field for the first time this season. But, New York downgraded leading receiver Jamison Crowder to doubtful with a groin injury. Crowder, who has 29 catches, 383 yards receiving and two touchdowns, was limited at practice Friday after sitting out Thursday.

STEELERS: Punter Jordan Berry is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team re-signed Berry, less than two months after cutting him to make room for veteran Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt, however, struggled during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 start and was released on Friday after posting the lowest net punting average in the league.

Berry, who averaged 44.2 yards a kick during his first five seasons with the Steelers from 2015-19, will be the punter when Pittsburgh visits Tennessee on Sunday in a game between 5-0 teams.

BRONCOS: Denver activated cornerback A.J. Bouye along with defensive ends Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker off injured reserve.

They also promoted inside linebacker Nigel Bradham and running back Jeremy Cox from their practice squad.

Earlier, the Broncos released D-lineman Timmy Jernigan and Sylvester Williams, who was re-signed to Denver’s practice squad Saturday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »