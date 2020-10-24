President Trump may visit Maine on Sunday, even though his re-election campaign has no event scheduled in the state.
An Associated Press reporter covering the White House tweeted Saturday that the Federal Aviation Administration had advised that the president may visit Bangor after a campaign rally Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The Trump campaign on Saturday did not confirm a Maine campaign stop. No visit to the state is listed on the campaign’s online event schedule.
