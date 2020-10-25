“Stephen King, ‘The Institute.’ Completely unbelievable and, at the same time, totally plausible. Not a scary read unless you consider the realistic likelihood of political evil infiltrating our everyday lives without our knowledge. The story is a real ‘page-turner.’ This Maine author has range like no other author.”
— TISH LEMIRE, Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford to survey residents on needs, concerns during pandemic
-
Arts & Entertainment
Prince Harry says ignorance no excuse for unconscious bias
-
Arts & Entertainment
Fox News anchors quarantine after virus exposure
-
Business
Portland-based jewelry store chain marks 150th anniversary
-
Business
As virus resurges, so does fear of more economic pain ahead
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.