“Stephen King, ‘The Institute.’ Completely unbelievable and, at the same time, totally plausible. Not a scary read unless you consider the realistic likelihood of political evil infiltrating our everyday lives without our knowledge. The story is a real ‘page-turner.’ This Maine author has range like no other author.”

— TISH LEMIRE, Old Orchard Beach

What are you reading?

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – continues, the election looms, and calls for social change erupt. Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

