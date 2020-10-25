Re: “Letter to the editor: Bishop Deeley should challenge religious liberty restrictions” (Oct. 4):
When I can, I cautiously attend Mass at St. Peter’s in Portland. I am grateful for the volunteers who maintain this safe environment. They are very good at following Bishop Robert Deeley’s and Gov. Mills’ protocols. I hope and pray because of these protocols that neither my husband nor I ever contract the coronavirus.
There are options. If you are alone and don’t want to attend Mass, watch it on TV. If you are a family or can visit another person, remember “where two or three gather together in My name, there am I with them.”
The front line workers are who we should be thinking about, too. They need to be protected and we being smart protects them. We read in the Gospel that Jesus never socially distanced himself from the sick. We are not the healers on Earth that Jesus was.
We, ourselves, should maintain proper distance and use wisdom. I hope and pray the pandemic is over soon, and am willing to sacrifice a weekly hour in church now for a safer future – to have a future.
Lisa Martorella
Portland
