My thanks to Bill Nemitz for his Oct. 14 column on the Hoosier News Now invasion of the Harrison Town Office recently.
It must be a great shock to be confronted by a gang of superannuated skinheads with their guardhouse law degrees and wacko knowledge of the Constitution. One hopes that Bill’s expose will help town employees and peace officers deal with them, safely and effectively.
Steve Collins
Bridgton
