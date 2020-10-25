The Maine State Police Major Crimes unit is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man in Old Town reported Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a residence on Brunswick Street in Old Town around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting inside, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Katy England said in a news release Sunday.

Officers and emergency medical personnel found Derek Blyth, 42, dead inside the residence, England said. Investigators from the major crimes unit responded and are investigating the circumstances of the death, she added. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday and investigators were on the scene Saturday and Sunday to process the scene.

“We believe this is an isolated incident with no ongoing public safety concerns,” England said.

