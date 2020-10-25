NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained perfect by holding off Tennessee for a 27-24 victory Sunday in a game originally postponed when the Titans came down with the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak of the season.

In a matchup of the AFC’s two remaining undefeated teams, the Titans (5-1) rallied from 17 down but failed to complete the comeback when Stephen Gostkowski, who made a 51-yarder earlier, missed from 45 yards wide right with 14 seconds left.

The Steelers improved to 6-0 for their best start since 1978, when they won their first seven on the way to the Super Bowl title. This was just the fifth time undefeated teams had met in Week 7 or later, and the winner of the previous four all made the Super Bowl.

Benny Snell Jr. added a 1-yard TD run, and Ray-Ray McCloud set up a touchdown with a 57-yard punt return. Pittsburgh scored at least 26 points for a sixth straight game to tie a stretch in 2015 for the longest in franchise history.

BROWNS 37, BENGALS 34: Baker Mayfield overcame a terrible start to throw for five touchdowns, including a 24-yard score to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 15 seconds left, and Cleveland (5-2) won at Cincinnati (1-5-1).

Nursing sore ribs, Mayfield started 0 for 5 — including an interception on his first attempt of the game. He then completed 22 of his last 23 passes.

Cincinnati rookie Joe Burrow hit 35 of 47 passes for a season-high 406 yards and three touchdowns, including a 3-yard pass to Giovani Bernard that gave the Bengals a 34-31 lead with 1:06 left.

LIONS 23, FALCONS 22: Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give Detroit (3-3) an improbable victory in Atlanta (1-6).

Trailing 16-14, the Falcons were positioned to run down the clock and kick a chip-shot field goal for the win when they picked up a first down at the Lions 10 with just over a minute remaining.

Detroit, which had no timeouts remaining, made no attempt to stop Todd Gurley after he took a handoff from Matt Ryan. Gurley burst through an intentionally gaping hole, with only one defensive player, safety Will Harris, even putting a hand on the runner. Gurley realized what the Lions were doing – but too late. He started to fall but landed on the goal line with 1:04 remaining.

The Falcons converted a 2-point conversion to make it 22-16, but Stafford drove his team 75 yards in eight plays.

BILLS 18, JETS 10: Josh Allen and the Bills were held out of the end zone for the first time this season, but Tyler Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals to help Buffalo (5-2) snap a two-game skid with a victory at New York (0-7).

WASHINGTON 25, COWBOYS 3: Washington’s defense finally clamped down on a struggling opponent, piling up six sacks, an interception and a forced fumble that became a safety in a blowout of visiting Dallas (2-5).

Montez Sweat led Washington with 2 1/2 sacks, Cole Holcomb had one to go along with a red zone interception and Landon Collins knocked the ball out of Andy Dalton’s hands for an early safety before leaving with an ankle injury. Dalton was under siege all day behind a patchwork offensive line before being knocked out of the game in the third quarter on a shoulder-to-head hit from Jon Bostic, who was ejected.

PACKERS 35, TEXANS 20: Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns and Green Bay (5-1) rebounded from its first loss with a win at Houston (1-6).

SAINTS 27, PANTHERS 24: Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and also rushed for a score to lead New Orleans (4-2) past visiting Carolina (3-4).

CHIEFS 43, BRONCOS 16: Kansas City (6-1) forced four turnovers and dominated the Broncos (2-4) on a snowy afternoon that began with a temperature of 14 degrees at kickoff in Denver.

CHARGERS 39, JAGUARS 29: Justin Herbert got his first NFL win, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns as well as running for a score as Los Angeles (2-4) beat visiting Jacksonville (1-6) to snap a four-game losing streak.

TITANS: The NFL has fined Tennessee $350,000 for violating protocols, leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The NFL found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed.

