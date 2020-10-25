WELLS – Diane Mary Fontaine, 69, of Wells and formerly of Wilbraham, Mass., passed away Oct. 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 8, 1951 in Holyoke, Mass. to Clement and Jeannette (Boisvert) Boutin.

Diane received a bachelor’s degree from Westfield State Teacher’s College and a master’s of education from American International College. Upon graduation she worked at Chicopee Municipal Employee Credit Union for five years before beginning her life’s passion of educating children. She was an educator for 28 years, teaching kindergarten at St. Stanislaus School and teaching elementary school for the Hampden Wilbraham Regional School District (HWRSD). She retired early to help raise her grandchildren. She could often be found reading to them from her vast collection of children’s books.

Diane was a social butterfly who loved to surround herself with friends and family. She enjoyed holiday gatherings, hosting annual Christmas parties and celebrating the end of school year with her co-workers. She was an avid reader and member of several book clubs. Diane was a lifelong golfer, a passion she learned from her father and shared with her husband and two boys. She was a member of the Country Club of Wilbraham and Old Marsh Golf Club. One of her favorite ways to end the day was walking the beach at sunset.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Clement and Jeannette Boutin.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger L. Fontaine Jr. of Wells; daughter, Tamara Scharf and her husband Stephen of Needham, Mass. and their daughters Emma and Ava Scharf; son, Jeffrey Fontaine and his wife Karen of Wilbraham, Mass. and their daughters Nora and Madelyn Fontaine; son, Gregory Fontaine and his wife Jasmine of Matthews, N.C. and their sons Nolan and Finn Fontaine; brother, Kenneth Boutin and his wife Rosalie of Kennebunk, sister, Karen A. Budz of Chicopee, Mass.; and nieces and nephews, Eric Boutin, Michelle Boutin; Adam Boutin and his wife Katie and son Oliver; Jacqueline Baum and her husband Zach, and Collin Budz and his wife Jo.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Cecilia Parish, 42 Main St., Wilbraham, MA 01095.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Diane‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Diane’s favorite charities. Donations may be made to the Diane Fontaine

Memorial for

St. Jude Children’s Hospital at

giftfunds.stjude.org or

Save The Children at support.savethechildren.org/goto/dianefontaine.

