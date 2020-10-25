SACO – Joan A. Spadea, 78, of Harbor Drive, Saco, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the Seal Rock Healthcare Facility.

She was born in Winthrop May 30, 1942, the daughter of Lewis Hillier and Ivy Hillier.

She attended local Augusta schools and graduated from Winthrop High School and then from Thomas College with a business degree.

She worked as a medical secretary for many years and was employed by Dr. Stephen Klein.

She and her husband lived in the Augusta area for many years before moving to Saco in 2017.

Joan cherished her time with her husband Dom, the love of her life and her daughters and grandchildren. She was affectionately known as “NeeNee” by her grandchildren and was always laughing and sharing her sense of humor with them. Joan loved camping, fishing and baking. She will always be known for her laughter, love, compassion and selflessness.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Dominico; two sisters, Judy and her husband Tony Dutremble, Beverly Chappell and a brother, Lewis “Prof” Webber Jr.

Survivors include three daughters, Tina Johnson and husband Richard of Windham, Lisa Spadea of Bowdoinham and Tanya Watson and husband James of South Portland, two brothers, Ed Webber and wife Cheryl of Wayne and Mike Hillier and wife Sue of Standish, a sister, Linda Smith and husband George of Mt. Vernon; six grandchildren Marissa and husband Ryan, Tyler, Jacob and his wife Stephanie, Alexis, Gabriel and William; and a great-grandchild, Ella.

The family would love to express their appreciation for the love and care Joan received while she was at Seal Rock Health Care.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Central Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Dominico.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services.

Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com.

﻿

