FALMOUTH – Marion “Brownie” (Brown) Lafavore died peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020, in Falmouth, at the age of 93.

Marion is survived by her sister Ramona Lunt of Sarasota, Fla.; her children, Ann Lafavore of Stoughton, Mass., Mike Lafavore and spouse Trieste Kennedy-Lafavore of Allentown, Pa., Tom Lafavore and spouse Christine Allen of Yarmouth, and Dr. Paul Lafavore of Hickory, N.C.; and her grandchildren, Lydia, Julie, Nico and Alec.

She is preceded in death by husband, Joseph Lafavore of Portland.

Marion was born on July 21, 1927 in Otter Creek to Floris and George Brown. Her maternal ancestors were among the first settlers of Mount Desert Island. Marion moved with her family to Center Harbor, N.H. and graduated from Meredith (N.H.) High School where she participated in a number of sports and school activities.

After graduation, Marion moved to Portland and enrolled in Mercy Hospital’s registered nursing program and joined the Cadet Nursing Corp. She graduated as an RN in 1948 and married Joseph, who she met while working as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in 1949. They moved to the North Deering area of Portland where they raised four children.

When her children were older, Marion returned to nursing for a short time and later worked as a teacher assistant and library aide for Portland Public Schools. Marion was a kind, loving and devoted mother who encouraged her children to be the best they can be, and that encouragement is reflected in their respective successes as adults.

Marion was a gourmet cook who never shied away from experimenting with a variety of dishes. She loved to read, attend live performances, and listen to music of the Big Band Era. She was a faithful congregant of St. Pius X Catholic Church (now Our Lady of Hope) where she was a Eucharistic minister.

Marion will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Due to safety concerns a family-only service will be held at graveside. A dedicated mass and celebration of living will be held a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sedgewood Commons and Compassus Hospice for their professional dedication to Marion’s care.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Portland High School library in Marion’s name.

