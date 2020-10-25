STUART, Fla. – Shirley Lemieux Prior, 91, died Oct. 17, 2020 at her home in Stuart, Fla. in the care of family and hospice.

She was born in North Conway, N.H. in 1929, grew up in Westbrook, and attended the University of New Hampshire for three years. Shirley lived in Eliot for 25 years before moving to Stuart, Fla. In addition to being a homemaker and mother of five children, she served on the Eliot Conservation Board and volunteered at the elementary school library. Shirley was an active member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Kittery.

In 1995, Shirley moved to Stuart, Fla. joining the Miles Grant Country Club where she enjoyed being part of the Miles Grant art group, needlecraft group and golf league. Through her needlecraft group, she tirelessly knitted baby afghans for Mary’s Home shelter. Shirley was a communicant at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in Hobe Sound, Fla.

The greatest joy of Shirley’s generous life was her family.

She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Walter Prior III; son, Matthew Prior; and sister, Nancy L. Kelson.

Survivors include sons Walter Prior IV, John “Ted” E. Prior, daughters Nancy Lee Prior, Susan J. Prior as well as children-in-law, Jean Prior, Bradley Smith and Karen Prior; grandchildren include Zachary Prior, Jeffrey Prior, Steven Prior, Zane Smith, Ava Smith, Audrey Prior and Thomas Prior. She is survived by her sister, Jackye and her husband, Walter Hansen.

The private family celebration of Shirley’s life will be held in Windham.

