AUTO RACING

British driver Lewis Hamilton made Formula One history on Sunday, winning the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 92nd career victory to move one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton finished nearly 25.6 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas for his eighth win of another dominant season. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap to extend his huge championship lead to 77 points over Bottas with just five races left.

Hamilton won his first F1 race in 2007 and first title the following year. But his career really took off when he replaced the retired Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013. Hamilton has added five more F1 titles and is in position to equal Schumacher’s record of seven.

INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden used a spectacular two-car pass to take the lead en route to a victory in the season finale on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Scott Dixon from clinching his sixth series championship with a third-place finish.

TRUCKS: Sheldon Creed qualified for the championship round of the NASCAR Truck Series by taking the two-lap overtime finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

Creed got a nudge from teammate Brett Moffitt to pull ahead of Austin Hill on the first lap of the restart. Moffitt had already qualified for the championship round.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Premier League leader Everton slumped to its first defeat of the season as Danny Ings set up both goals for Southampton in a 2-0 win at home.

Ings is Southampton’s top scorer this season but he turned provider against Everton, setting up James Ward-Prowse’s 27th-minute opener with a delicate through-ball and then crossing to the far post for strike partner Che Adams to score with a deflected finish in the 35th.

TENNIS

COLOGNE CHAMPIONSHIP: Alexander Zverev made it back-to-back ATP Tour titles when he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 in the final in Germany.

EUROPEAN OPEN: Ugo Humbert won his second career title, defeating Alex de Minaur 6-1, 7-6 (4) in Antwerp, Belgium.

OSTRAVA OPEN: Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2 in the first WTA all-Belarusian final, at Ostrava, Czech Republic.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart edged Australian Jai Hindley by 39 seconds in the final time trial to win one of the closest Grand Tours ever.

For the first time in Grand Tour history, the first- and second-place riders had the same overall time on the eve of the last stage, and Geoghegan Hart was quicker than Hindley in a tense 10-mile time trial in Milan.

SPANISH VUELTA: With some help from his brother, Ion Izagirre won the sixth stage, while Richard Carapaz snatched the overall lead from defending champion Primoz Roglic.

Izagirre was guided by his older brother, Gorka, during the final parts of the stage and made a strong attack on the final climb of the 90-mile stage.

Roglic crossed the line nearly two minutes after Ion Izagirre and dropped to fourth place overall, 30 seconds behind Carapaz.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Indiana jumped into The Associated Press poll after upsetting Penn State in overtime, and Ohio State moved up to No. 3 following a dominant season debut.

Clemson remained a rock-solid No. 1 and Alabama stayed at No. 2. The Tigers received 52 first-place votes and the Crimson Tide got the remaining 10.

