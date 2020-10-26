Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 23-26

Summonses

10/24 at 6:37 p.m. Samuel Casale, 52, of Portland, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

Freeport Fire Department responded to one call from Oct. 23-26

EMS

Freeport Emergency Medical Services responded to 18 calls from Oct. 23-26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: