Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 23-26

Summonses 

10/24 at 6:37 p.m. Samuel Casale, 52, of Portland, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. 

 Fire calls

Freeport Fire Department responded to one call from Oct. 23-26

EMS 

Freeport Emergency Medical Services responded to 18 calls from Oct. 23-26.  

 

