Arrests
No arrests were reported from Oct. 23-26
Summonses
10/24 at 6:37 p.m. Samuel Casale, 52, of Portland, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Fire calls
Freeport Fire Department responded to one call from Oct. 23-26
EMS
Freeport Emergency Medical Services responded to 18 calls from Oct. 23-26.
