Last week Falmouth began its vision and values initiative, which will focus on one critical question: What should Falmouth look like and feel like in 10 to 20 years? The answers will lead to an update to the town’s comprehensive plan and drive future decisions on everything from budget priorities to land use regulation.

We hope that all residents will visit the project portal (accessible from the town website), participate in a discussion board, and sign up to receive updates as additional public engagement opportunities become available such as community-wide surveys, focus groups, think tanks and more.

The council is committed to ensuring that every resident has an equal say in this process and the opportunity to share their own hopes and concerns. We encourage all residents to dig into this work with enthusiasm and optimism so that we can find common ground and common goals for Falmouth’s future.

Amy Kuhn

Chairwoman, Falmouth Town Council

