Together with the Scarborough Historical Society and the town of Scarborough, the Scarborough Garden Club maintains the historic Hunnewell House.

The garden club would like to thank Scarborough Community Services and others for the alternate delivery of water for the Hunnewell House gardens this past summer. Due to a water main break last fall on Black Point Road, the Hunnewell House did not have water service.

When the Town Hall partially reopened at the end of May, they referred us to Community Services, which recommended we notify public works to set up some large water rain barrels on the property.

Two rain barrels were set up by the herb gardens at the Hunnewell House on an elevated sturdy stand with spigots 3 feet above ground. With an old rubber hose and by gravity, we were able to walk around the garden and slowly water the plants. It took three old rubber hoses to reach the flag pole garden. Luckily the ground is quite level and the water from the hose flowed slowly but effectively.

In August we were notified by public works that the water hook up for Black Point was complete. Public works installed two outlets, one by the herb garden and one by the flag pole garden. All of our backs rejoiced: the club’s volunteer weeders and other members who watered!

We are very thankful for all the departments and staff in Scarborough that coordinated with each other to meet our needs: Community Services, who got us started; public works for setting up the rain barrels, the fire department for filling the rain barrels, and also the police department. Thank you all.

Scarborough Garden Club

