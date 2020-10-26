I support Anne Carney for Maine Senate and Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate.

Anne has accomplished so much in the House, and has earned the respect and gratitude of her fellow legislators. Her progressive ideas on health care, environmental responsibility, women’s rights and fiscal responsibility will help to guide us past the pandemic, and will benefit all Mainers. She is collaborative, responsible, hard working and responsive to our concerns.

Sara Gideon’s progressive ideas and agenda will help us return to an era of responsive and responsible government. The Republican Party has moved far to the right since Susan Collins joined the Senate 24 years ago. Sen. Collins has followed her party in voting for Donald Trump’s judicial and administrative nominees and in casting the deciding vote for the Republican tax law, which favored corporations and the wealthy and left us with a trillion dollar deficit.

Richard L Sullivan MD

Cape Elizabeth

