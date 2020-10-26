I support Anne Carney for Maine Senate and Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate.
Anne has accomplished so much in the House, and has earned the respect and gratitude of her fellow legislators. Her progressive ideas on health care, environmental responsibility, women’s rights and fiscal responsibility will help to guide us past the pandemic, and will benefit all Mainers. She is collaborative, responsible, hard working and responsive to our concerns.
Sara Gideon’s progressive ideas and agenda will help us return to an era of responsive and responsible government. The Republican Party has moved far to the right since Susan Collins joined the Senate 24 years ago. Sen. Collins has followed her party in voting for Donald Trump’s judicial and administrative nominees and in casting the deciding vote for the Republican tax law, which favored corporations and the wealthy and left us with a trillion dollar deficit.
Richard L Sullivan MD
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Do This
Face the Music: New album from Rachel Efron, new song from Jordan Stowell
-
Do This
Things to Do: Trio of creepy theatrical productions just in time for Halloween
-
Election 2020
With one week left, Collins and Gideon making final pushes in historic race
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Trio of streaming shows from Maine artists
-
Do This
Never fear, there’s still plenty of Halloween events happening this year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.