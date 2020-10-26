Susan Collins states she is running for re-election because seniority matters.
Having spent the bulk of my career working in the U.S. Senate, seniority only matters if senators use it and don’t sit on it. The trappings of power mean nothing unless that power is used and Collins doesn’t use her power.
The argument that her seniority brings work to BIW doesn’t hold water. If it did, BIW would not still be making primarily destroyers but would have branched out into other contracts, such as Coast Guard vessels, a contract that strangely went to a previously unknown firm in Florida.
There is an old political adage about power: if you don’t use it, you lose it and Collins has lost it.
Richard J.Kessler
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Do This
Face the Music: New album from Rachel Efron, new song from Jordan Stowell
-
Do This
Things to Do: Trio of creepy theatrical productions just in time for Halloween
-
Election 2020
With one week left, Collins and Gideon making final pushes in historic race
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Trio of streaming shows from Maine artists
-
Do This
Never fear, there’s still plenty of Halloween events happening this year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.