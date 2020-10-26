Susan Collins states she is running for re-election because seniority matters.

Having spent the bulk of my career working in the U.S. Senate, seniority only matters if senators use it and don’t sit on it. The trappings of power mean nothing unless that power is used and Collins doesn’t use her power.

The argument that her seniority brings work to BIW doesn’t hold water. If it did, BIW would not still be making primarily destroyers but would have branched out into other contracts, such as Coast Guard vessels, a contract that strangely went to a previously unknown firm in Florida.

There is an old political adage about power: if you don’t use it, you lose it and Collins has lost it.

Richard J.Kessler
Bath

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles