Sen. Susan Collins called out Sara Gideon for being “from away.”

She didn’t have the courage to call out Trump for his despicable behavior, behavior we don’t allow from our children. His false birtherism claims, tax cuts favoring the wealthiest, slandering veterans, his bullying disrespectful first debate, deception about the pandemic, telling the Proud Boys “to stand back and stand by,” his observation that “there were very fine people on both sides” at the neo Nazi rally in Charlottesville, paying only $750 in taxes for two years, his affairs with women while married, his intimate connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin, polluting the swamp with his political appointees, endless lies in office (and out), his childish tweets and disrespect for any human-being but himself, finally demanding the attorney general to put his political opponents in jail seems to me worthy of Sen. Collins’ demanding scrutiny.

Why has she silenced herself with all this, yet worries that Sara was born in Rhode Island?

Sarah Hyde

Pownal

